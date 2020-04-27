Five persons involved in black-marketing of lentils arrested

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Five persons including a reputed industrialist have been arrested for alleged black-marketing of lentils amid the nationwide lockdown, on Sunday evening.

Those arrested have been accused of overpricing and selling a kind of lentil, seeing the lockdown as an opportunity to be involved in such an unethical and illegal activity.

Prior to the lockdown, the lentil was priced between NRs 80 and NRs 85. The arrestees are believed to have sold the lentil priced between NRs 94 and NRs 98, which is a case of black-marketing.

The accused persons have been currently remanded in custody at the District Police Office. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, said police spokesperson Gautam Mishra.

