Flood Alert: Villages in southern belt likely to be inundated

KATHMANDU: As heavy rains persist across most of the country with active monsoon, half a dozen of villages in southern belt are facing threats of inundation.
According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology , currently, districts such as Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Udaypur, Sindhuli and areas around are getting medium rain; while water level in rivers and rivulets such as Triyuga, Mahuli, Khando, Balan, Khutti, Churiyakhola, Rato, Jita, Amaha, Sundari could increase gradually and will likely come near warning level.
The department has advised people in and around the areas near these rivers to stay alert.
असार १४, १ बजे
हाल सप्तरी,सिराहा,धनुषा,महोत्तरी,उदयपुर,सिन्धुली र आसपास #मध्ययम बर्षा भईरहेको
त्रियुगा,माहुली,#खाडो,#बालन,खुट्टी,चुरियाखोला,रातो लगायत साना नदीमा बहाव बढ्ने र केहिमा सतर्कता आसपास पुग्न सक्ने,तटिय क्षेत्रमा आगामी ३ घण्टा #सतर्क रहौ
चित्र:पछिल्लो ३ घण्टाको बर्षा pic.twitter.com/8SVWr43ObE
— Nepal Flood Alert! नेपाल बाढी सूचना! (@DHM_FloodEWS) June 28, 2020
In Saptari, chances of inundation are highly probable in the villages such as Tilathi, Koiladi, Loniya, Sakarpura, Rampura and Malhaniya, said Satish Kumar Singh, Chairman of Tilathi Rural Municipality. Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality is in high risk of floods and inundation this year too.
Although the embankments in both sides of these streams are essential to contain the flood, the works to this regard was halted for three months in the wake of COVID-19, the locals said.
