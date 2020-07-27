Flood damages newly built bridge

DAMAULI, JULY 26
A newly constructed motorable bridge over the Marsyangdi River was damaged by flood caused by incessant rainfall,at Bimalnagar of Bandipur Municipality, Tanahun, today.
The flood damaged the bridge before it was inaugurated. The bridge connected Bandipur Municipality and Gorkha’s Palungtar Municipality. The bridge construction committee Chairman Lal Kumar Shrestha said the flood had badly damaged the bridge on Bimalnagar side. He said the damage was worth around Rs 50 lakh.
He added that the gabion net near the pillar had been swept away by the flood.
Site in-charge Shree Ram GC of Sapana Construction Service said preparation was under way to inaugurate the bridge. “But the flood had damaged the bridge before it was inaugurated,” he said. GC said construction on the damaged part would start soon. He said they were ready to inaugurate the bridge three months ago.
“The inauguration programme was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown,” he said. GC said the inauguration programme would be organised after the damaged part was repaired.
Proprietor of the construction company Hari Dhakal said repair works would start after the water level in the river decreased. Earlier, flood in the river had also damaged the gabion net. Incessant rainfall has also damaged the road.
Flood in the Marsyangdi River has also damaged Hotel Helen and Rocky.
Proprietor Lal Kumar Shrestha said that around 25 to 30 lakh worth property was damaged. The flood swept away household materials.
He said there was risk of more damage as the water level was increasing.
