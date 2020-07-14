Flood destroys crops worth millions of rupees in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: With the peaking monsoon, floods and landslips triggered by heavy downpour have caused massive destruction in Tanahun district in recent days.

Landslips have swept away houses and taken multiple lives whereas floods which gushed into human settlement and arable lands have destroyed property worth millions of rupees in the district.

Maya Devi Rana, Chief of Mayade Rural Municipality, said, floods eroded property and crops worth millions.

One of the locals, Sunita Shrestha said, swollen river changed its course and gushed into hundreds of acres of arable fields and turned them into river banks within a few days.

Estimation of loss will be calculated and relief package will be distributed accordingly, informed deputy chief of Myade Rural Municipality, Bal Krishna Ghimire.

Baikuntha Neupane, mayor of Byas Municipality, said, “We have made preparations to provide shelter to people displaced by natural disaster in the area.”

