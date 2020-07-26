MADAN WAGLE

TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge.

The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration.

Chair of Bridge Construction Committee, Laal Kumar Shrestha tells that the flood brought damage to the Bandipur RM sidea accounting to around Rs five million.

He shared that the flood had swept away gabion net constructed on the side of the pillar.

Site-in-charge of Sapana Construction Service, Shreeram GC said that the inauguration was planned in March, but was postponed due to lockdown. He added that the inauguration would now be done after the repair.

According to propriety of the company, Hari Dhakal, the repair would be conducted once the flow of water in the river subsides.

