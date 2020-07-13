Flood, inundation render scores of families homeless in Jhapa

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











JHAPA, JULY 12

Floods in the Kankai River and other local streams of Jhapa triggered by incessant rainfall have rendered 22 families homeless in the southern part of the district.

Nepal Red Cross Society Jhapa Office Emergency Work Operation Centre focal person Haricharan Khadka said that 14 families of Madargachha Basti of Ward No 7 of Jhapa Rural Municipality, seven families of Ward No 1 of the same rural municipality and one family of Kachankawal Rural Municipality were displaced by the flood in the Kankai River.

Flooding in the local stream had displaced families of Kachankawal Rural Municipality.

Of those displaced, fourteen have been kept at local Janakalyan Secondary School and seven others at Salmara Primary School of the local level.

Local levels are preparing to provide flood victims with relief.

The swollen Kankai River has inundated 49 families of Gauriganj Rural Municipality’s wards 1 and 2 and 170 families of Jhapa Rural Municipality, 50 families of Kachankawal Rural Municipality and 28 families of Bhadrapur Municipality’s wards 3 and 8. These families, however, have not left their homes.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook