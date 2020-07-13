Flood, inundation render scores of families homeless in Jhapa

JHAPA, JULY 12
Floods in the Kankai River and other local streams of Jhapa triggered by incessant rainfall have rendered 22 families homeless in the southern part of the district.
Nepal Red Cross Society Jhapa Office Emergency Work Operation Centre focal person Haricharan Khadka said that 14 families of Madargachha Basti of Ward No 7 of Jhapa Rural Municipality, seven families of Ward No 1 of the same rural municipality and one family of Kachankawal Rural Municipality were displaced by the flood in the Kankai River.
Flooding in the local stream had displaced families of Kachankawal Rural Municipality.
Of those displaced, fourteen have been kept at local Janakalyan Secondary School and seven others at Salmara Primary School of the local level.
Local levels are preparing to provide flood victims with relief.
The swollen Kankai River has inundated 49 families of Gauriganj Rural Municipality’s wards 1 and 2 and 170 families of Jhapa Rural Municipality, 50 families of Kachankawal Rural Municipality and 28 families of Bhadrapur Municipality’s wards 3 and 8. These families, however, have not left their homes.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
JAJARKOT, JULY 11 Two more missing bodies were recovered from the landslide debris in Sharki Tole of Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, today. With this, the death toll reached nine. As many as 12 persons had gone missing after the landslides swept away two houses at Sharki Tole. Bodies of Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Along with the secondary and commodities market regulator showing positive cues to develop the secondary market, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surged by 5.98 per cent or 75.16 points to 1,331.27 points in the trading week between July 5 and 9. Share investors ha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Price of precious metals surged in the domestic market during the trading week between July 5 and 10. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), on Sunday gold was priced at Rs 90,500 a tola and declined by Rs 300 a tola on Mon Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has requested the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to arrange a provision for farmers to receive loans on the basis of their products. In a letter to the MoF on July 7, MoALD made a request to introduce a provision where Read More...
BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...
KINGSVILLE: The US Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot. “MAKING HISTORY!” the US Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as th Read More...
BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported. Regional flooding in the Poyang county Read More...
SYDNEY: The Australian government says it will offer around 10,000 Hong Kong passport holders currently living in Australia a chance to apply for permanent residence once their current visas expire. Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government believes China's imposition of a new tough national sec Read More...