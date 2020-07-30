Flood, landslides damage roads in Bhojpur district

BHOJPUR: Flood and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have damaged many roads, obstructing movement, in Bhojpur district for the past couple of days.
According to Dingla Area Police Office In-charge, Police Inspector Bhaskar Khatiwada, rural road sections along Dhingla-Satighat, Dingla-Nepaledanda, Dingla-Sampang, Sampang-Boya, and Dingla-Kudakkaule have been obstructed due to landslides at various places in the area.
Similarly, road connecting Sadananda Municipality with Tumlingtar in Sankhuwasabha district has also been halted due to landslips.
Locals urged the concerned authority to prioritise road maintenance as it would adversely affect the lives of patients referred to hospitals in Kathmandu and Dharan from the district.
“Machines and other equipment have been sent to the areas to reopen the roads at the earliest,” informed Birbal Rai, Mayor of Sadananda Municipality. “The municipality is doing its best to reopen the roads in the area.”
With the obstruction of the roads, essential items including rice, salt, edible oil, construction materials, among others, supplied from the Terai districts would be scarce in the area, informed chair of Chamber of Commerce, Dingla, Ramesh Shrestha.
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 152 members of the Central Committee of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today wrote a letter to party co-chairpersons Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli demanding that a meeting of the Central Committee be held as soon as possible to discuss all issues that the party c Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The Supreme Court has rejected US-Bangla Airlines’ request to halt the hearing of a case filed by the families of seven deceased passengers who were all pursuing their MBBS in Bangladesh. After the hearing of both sides on Sunday, the apex court stated that no such interim or Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Darchula District Administration Office has written a letter to Indian authorities in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal's territories as per Article 5 of Sugauli Treaty, maps and historical facts and evidences. The letter adds Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 24 amendment proposals have been registered by lawmakers at the House of Representatives with regard to various provisions of the Prison Bill-2020. After clause-wise discussion on the bill, which is under consideration in the lower house, members of the State Affa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign Iih, 26, who has been on fast-unto-death for the past 11 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital. Supporters say his health continues to deteriorate. Iih, has been staging the strike at Basantapur, demanding the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 In support of the Government of Nepal’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu dispatched medical supplies to the Ministry of Social Development in Province 2, which has been worst hit by the pandemic. The consignment was delivered to Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 29 Four days have passed, since the swab samples of 53 staffers of Internal Revenue Office, Nepalgunj, Banke, were collected. But the reports have not come yet. The office was closed since Sunday after a section officer and a non-gazetted officer tested positive for coronavirus Read More...