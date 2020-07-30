Flood, landslides damage roads in Bhojpur district

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Flood and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have damaged many roads, obstructing movement, in Bhojpur district for the past couple of days.

According to Dingla Area Police Office In-charge, Police Inspector Bhaskar Khatiwada, rural road sections along Dhingla-Satighat, Dingla-Nepaledanda, Dingla-Sampang, Sampang-Boya, and Dingla-Kudakkaule have been obstructed due to landslides at various places in the area.

Similarly, road connecting Sadananda Municipality with Tumlingtar in Sankhuwasabha district has also been halted due to landslips.

Locals urged the concerned authority to prioritise road maintenance as it would adversely affect the lives of patients referred to hospitals in Kathmandu and Dharan from the district.

“Machines and other equipment have been sent to the areas to reopen the roads at the earliest,” informed Birbal Rai, Mayor of Sadananda Municipality. “The municipality is doing its best to reopen the roads in the area.”

With the obstruction of the roads, essential items including rice, salt, edible oil, construction materials, among others, supplied from the Terai districts would be scarce in the area, informed chair of Chamber of Commerce, Dingla, Ramesh Shrestha.

