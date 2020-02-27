FNCCI Dhankuta Office unlocked

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, February 26

The office of Dhankuta chapter of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry that had been locked for the past two-and-a-half months was opened today.

FNCCI Dhankuta office was padlocked demanding distribution and renewal of FNCCI’s membership.

Disgruntled entrepreneurs Baldip Raiand Shreeram Rayamajhi, on behalf of democratic entrepreneurs and FNCCI Dhankuta Chairman Umesh Ghimire signed a press statement notifying that the padlock had been reopened.

FNCCI Dhankuta Chairman Ghimire said the padlock was opened after they agreed to select the leadership through consensus.

The statement says that the three parties agreed to add new members and forge consensus to elect the Dhankuta FNCCI leadership. Entrepreneurs on behalf of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had padlocked the office of FNCCI Salleri in Dhankuta Municipality on 9 December 2019.

The election of FNCCI Dhankuta was halted due to the padlock.

