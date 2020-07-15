FNJ objects to Public Service Broadcasting Bill

Kathmandu, July 14
The Federation of Nepali Journalists has taken a serious objection to the Public Service Broadcasting Bill, recently registered by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in the National Assembly.
Issuing a press release, the umbrella organisation of journalists said the government had drafted the bill to maintain its ownership over the public media in contravention of the international norms and generally accepted principles of public service broadcasting. “The government has proposed to further tighten its control over the public media. As per the international practice, a government doesn’t operate media business in a democracy.
Therefore, we are alarmed by the provisions in the bill,” read the press release. It also reminded that the government had repeatedly expressed its commitment to free the state-owned Radio Nepal and Nepal Television from its ownership.
“The government has exposed its undemocratic attitude by registering the bill in the Upper House contrary to its commitment and the provisions stipulated in the existing National Media Policy. Definition of public service broadcasting and provisions related to formation of firm, objectives, organisational structure and appointment of officials are not in compliance with the norms of public service broadcasting,” read the release.
The bill will pave the way for the government to exercise more control over Radio Nepal and NTV and make them more loyal to it. The bill states that a minister or state minister shall be the chairperson of the Public Service Broadcasting Council and secretaries and persons appointed by the government shall act as its members. “This provision is guided by the government’s intention to curtail press freedom. We demand the government to proceed with the bill, only after necessary revision by holding discussion with the stakeholders,” read the release.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, July 13 Mayur Yatayat Company resumed its bus services from today in Kathmandu valley amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision of Mayur Yatayat has come as a relief to commuters at a time when other public transportation entrepreneurs were refusing to operate their services citing f Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada said the CIT Ministry ought to start digitisation first, by utilising the advancement of information technology. As the government has adopted a digital framework, we should become paperless in our activ Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 Police have nabbed one of the two prime murder suspects of the much-hyped Sitapaila murder case that had happened 13 years ago. Two workers at a saw mill had allegedly killed its owner, his wife and inflicted serious injuries to their 15-year-old son on the night of 2 Januar Read More...
MIAMI: The resurgence of the coronavirus in the United States ignited fierce debate Monday about whether to reopen schools, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will intensify unless more countries adopt comprehensive plans to combat it. “If the basics aren’t followed, there is Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 Tokha Municipality in Kathmandu has set priorities for containment of COVID-19 crisis and disaster management in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The municipality that is located in the northern belt of Kathmandu unveiled a budget for Rs 1.58 billion for the fiscal y Read More...
WASHINGTON: The federal government incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June as spending on programs to combat the coronavirus recession exploded while millions of job losses cut into tax revenues. The Treasury Department reported Monday that the deficit hit $864 billion last Read More...
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has told its staff that a full return to US offices will not occur before the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal video message. The company is also pushing staff to work remotely as the virus forces the company to shut some of its stores agai Read More...
The awardees also received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 Kathmandu, July 13 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation honoured writers contributing to Nepali literature by presenting them with various national and province-level awards at an award distribution programme today. Read More...