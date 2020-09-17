Food bank for poor in Tanahun 

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 16

Youths affiliated to the local Unity Group established a food bank at Dumre in Tanahun district.

The food bank was established keeping the poor people and their plight during the pandemic in mind.

Coordinator of the group Bikram Gurung said the food bank was established with the support of local youths and migrant workers in different countries. He said the group aimed to distribute food to the physically disabled, elderly and poor people.

Gurung said that rice, salt and cooking oil would be provided to the people.

Bandipur Rural Municipality Chairman Purna Singh Thapa inaugurated the food bank today. He said the food bank would provide some relief to the poor. He added that the rural municipality would help give continuity to the programme.

Ward No 1 Chairman of Bandipur Rural Municipality, Bhanubhakta Pokhrel, Tanahun Chamber of Commerce and Industry district member Sunil Shrestha, president of Dumre Bazaar Unit Tek Mohammad Miya and Chairman of Dumre Bazaar Tole Development Organisation Bhagawan Shrestha, among others, were present at the programme.

