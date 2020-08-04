Food distributed to landslide victims

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Jajarkot, August 3

Food stuffs were supplied to landslide hit areas in Jajarkot district.

Food Management and Trade Company Ltd supplied food stuffs at Barekot Rural Municipality, where 14 people lost their lives and more than 1,200 people were displaced due to landslides on July 9.

The company supplied food stuffs at Ghat and Kauli depots of Barekot.

Three quintals of rice have been supplied in the firstphase, said Chief District Officer Janakraj Panta.

CDO Panta said that the food stuffs were supplied there at the initiative of Minister of Forests and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet.

The landslide completely damaged 55 houses at Barekot and 1,200 locals were compelled to take shelter at a school and under a tent on the open ground.

The people of Barekot Rural Municipality have to depend on imported food stuffs as they produce food grains sufficient only for six months.

Panta added they are collecting details of displaced families and damaged houses, adding that the name of affected families would be recommended to the home ministry and activities to construct new houses would begin there.

He also urged the landslide victims to contact the District Administration Office immediately if their names were not in the list of victims for the recommendation due to some mistake.

