Food distributed to poor families

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 13

A man residing in Kathmandu has been helping people rendered jobless after they returned from India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jangbu Sherpa supported four families of Bajura with food materials for a month.

Sherpa said he had helped the families with food materials worth Rs 32,000 after The Himalayan Times reported about the plight of families who had returned from India.

The family of Naule Damai of Tribeni Municipality, Ambika Karki of Budhinanda Municipality and Kalamati Damai of Badimalika Municipality had received food materials. Similarly, food material was also offered to Bire Sharki of Budhinanda Municipality, a patient suffering from kidney failure.

Sherpa said he was happy to help families who had been left in a lurch.

Ambika Karki said it was a great help as it helped her feed her children during the pandemic. Ambika’s family was left in a lurch after her husband died in Nepalgunj while returning from India during the lockdown.

Similarly, the family of Naule Damai of Tribeni Municipality was also left in a lurch. The relief comprising rice, pulses, cooking oil and soap, among others, was a relief for Naule. Likewise, Kalamati did not get help from anybody to perform the final rites of her husband.

The villagers helped Kalamati with food materials for which she expressed gratitude.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook