Relief packge provided for those reeling under virus crisis in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis.

Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the crisis. As many as 16 families were assisted with food materials.

Basnet, also a social activist, said that assistance has been provided to the most vulnerable families in the district. The relief package containing basic staples such as rice, pulse, vegetables, eggs, sugar, soap, oil, salt, among others worth Rs 5,000 has been allocated per family.

People like Rupama Padhyaya, her three daughters, and Badure Damai and family were among families to receive relief in the time of crisis.

