Food poisoning claims one, 28 taken ill 

DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 16
One person died and 28 were taken ill after eating food at a sraddha rituals, at Malakheti of Godawari Municipality, Kailali.
Of the 28 taken ill, the condition of five is said to be critical. Surendra Bohora, 18, who was admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital died yesterday. Bohora was admitted to the hospital at 5:30pm, said emergency ward in-charge Krishna Bahadur Bohora.
Consultant physician at the hospital Dr Nirajandatta Sharma said cholera was seen in the people admitted to the hospital due to poisonous food. It is learnt that the deceased had undergone heart surgery.
“Bohora might have died as diarrhoea and dryness had affected his kidney and heart,” said Dr Sharma.
Diarrhoea and abdomen complications were seen in 28 people after they had rice pudding, pickle, and other food items. People taken ill were admitted to Padam Hospital after they consumed food four days ago. They were taken to Seti Province Hospital and Maya Metro Hospital after they could not be treated at Padam Hospital. A girl is being treated at the ICU in Maya Metro Hospital. Of the five admitted to Seti Hospital, one died.
Locals said all the people except the cooks, had experienced health complications.
Dr Sharma said some people even experienced mental health problems.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
