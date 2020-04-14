Food shortage looms in four districts amid lockdown

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as four districts have started to reel under the scarcity of food supply following extended government-imposed lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Bhimad, Rising, Ghiring, Gajarkot in Tanahun, Bulingtar in Nawalparasi, Rampur in Palpa district, Chitre, Magyam and Chisapani in Syangja have been facing acute supply of food of late as there is no vehicular movement along these rural areas.

“We are unable to deliver food supply to the rural areas due to lockdown,” local traders lamented.

According to Bhojraj Ranabhat, ward chair of Rising Rural Municipality-4, local organisations have distributed relief packages to 146 families in the area.

Keeping in mind the uncertainty created by the pandemic, members of local community took an initiative and granted a two-year 25,000 loan without collateral to twenty-eight economically marginalised families to make their livelihood, ward chair Ranabhat shared.

Meanwhile, locals have warned that the extended lockdown could cause famine in the areas.

