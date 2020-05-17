Foreign Minister Gyawali thanks GoI for providing medical equipments

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has extended thanks to the Government of India for providing Nepal with 30,000 PCR test-kits.

Minister Gyawali took to twitter to thank India for the medical logistics. “Sincere thanks to the Government of India for providing medical logistics and testing kits for 30,000 tests which were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population today as a part of ongoing cooperation to fight the pandemic”, the Minister’s tweet read.

Sincere thanks to the Government of India for providing medical logistics and testing kits for 30,000 tests which were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population today as a part of ongoing cooperation to fight the pandemic. — Pradeep Gyawali (@PradeepgyawaliK) May 17, 2020

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday handed over Pathodetect COVID-19 Qualitative RT PCR Test Kits to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, on behalf of the Indian government.

