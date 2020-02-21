Foreign Minister Gyawali to leave for Geneva today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, is leaving for Geneva, Switzerland today for a meet on the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council to begin from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Minister Gyawali will be leading the Nepali delegation, comprising of senior officials from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador/Permanent Representative and other officials from the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in Geneva, to the high-level segment of the programme. Minister Gyawali will be addressing the meeting on February 25.

In his visit, the foreign minister will participate in a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and will also have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries.

Minister Gyawali will return home on February 28.

