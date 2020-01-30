Foreign Minister of Luxembourg meets PM Oli

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn has paid a courtesy call on Prime minister KP Sharma Oli at latter’s official residence in Baluwatar, this afternoon.

Discussions were held on enhancing economic cooperation, including trade, investments, tourism and transfer of technology and continuing EU support to Nepal, said joint secretary Nirmal Raj Kafle.

During the meeting, PM Oli urged Luxembourg Foreign Minister to encourage investment in Nepal as environment conducive was made after promulgation of new constitution.

He stressed uplifting Nepal from the least developed country to a developing country and achieving sustainable development goals.

Foreign Minister Asselborn shared that they were ready to work with Nepal in the areas of common interest.

Minister Asselborn who had arrived yesterday morning in Kathmandu for a two-day official visit of Nepal met with foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali for bilateral talks, yesterday. During the meeting, the both had reviewed a wide range of matters of mutual interests.

Foreign minister Jean is scheduled to return home today.

