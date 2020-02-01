Forgery accused sent to judicial custody

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, January 31

Bhagyamani Construction Proprietor Ramanand Sah was sent to prison by Rautahat District Court for forging bank guarantee.

A single bench of district Judge Pancharimani Aryal sent the construction entrepreneur to prison yesterday for hearing on a case filed against him for forging bank guarantee to secure a contract of river mining in Gadhimai Municipality.

“The court has also ordered the police to arrest Radheshyam Sah, Pramod Kumar Yadav, Surendra Prasad Yadav and Amin Miya for their role in abetting in forgery,” said the district court employee Surathnath Timalsina.

Gadhimai Municipality on September last year had granted the company the contract to extract products from the Bagmati River for Rs 32.5 million.

Having paid Rs 13.5 million of the contract money in two instalments, the company, upon being approached to deposit the remaining amount, had submitted a bond paper worth Rs 16 million issued in the name of Rastriya Banijya Bank, which later turned out to be fake upon investigation.

Following the revelation that Sah had forged the bank document, a case was filed against him with Area Police Office, Garuda earlier.

