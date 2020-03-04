Former lawmaker Dharma Ghimire found dead in India

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jhapa, March 3

Dharma Prasad Ghimire, who was elected to the second Constituent Assembly from Jhapa Constituency-1, was found dead in Bagdogra, in the Indian state of West Bengal.

A permanent resident of Duhagadi at Mechinagar Municipality-1, Ghimire had gone out of contact after he left home to shave his beard at Charali bazaar last Friday. Ghimire’ family member Menuka Ghimire said family members had carried out search operation at Buddha Shanti Rural Municipality after locals informed that Ghimire was present at the Puran recitation programme. A youth had taken him away on his motorbike the same night, according to eyewitnesses. A boy named Sakil Rasaili had uploaded Ghimire’s photo on Sunday evening and appealed to relatives and family members to identify him saying that he had spotted him at Naxalbari.

DSP Rajendra Pokhrel at Kakadbhitta Area Police Office said the identity was established after Ghimire’s younger brother identified the body.

Indian police had found Ghimire’s body on the western Asian Highway at Bagdogra this morning.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook