Former secy Upadhyay released on bail

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 27

Former secretary of the Government of Nepal Bhim Upadhyay was released by Kathmandu District Court on Rs 25,000 bail today.

Upadhyay is facing a cyber crime charge. He has been accused of misusing social media for character assassination and defaming the government, as well as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

“A single bench of Judge Bharat Mani Khanal ordered the police to release him on Rs 25,000 bail,” court Registrar Ananda Prasad Shrestha said. Kathmandu District Government Attorney Office had filed a cybercrime case against him on the basis of days of investigation by the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police.

Upadhyay was arrested on the night of April 22 from his residence in Kusunti, Lalitpur. He has been accused of using derogatory language against PM Oli, Health Secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala and other high profile government officials.

Of late, Upadhyay has been vocally critical of the government’s works. He is outspoken on social media such as Facebook and Twitter. He has been specifically charged for his four Facebook and Twitter posts, three of which have already been removed.

If proven guilty, Upadhyay can be slapped a five-year jail term as demanded by the government attorney.

He has been charged under Section 47 of Electronic Transaction Act that prohibits Nepalis from publishing or displaying content on social media that goes against public morality or decent behaviour or spreads hate or prejudice against anyone or jeopardises harmonious relations subsisting among people of different castes, tribes or communities.

