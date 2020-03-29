Forty-six people quarantined in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: As many as 46 persons have been quarantined in various quarantine facilities of Dhading district to control the spread of coronavirus infection.

Dhading district has prepared a total of 633 beds for quarantine and 32 beds for isolation of COVID-19 patients in majority of the local levels. The district has also been distributing necessary personal protective equipment (PPEs) to health workers.

The lacking equipment are also gradually arriving in the district, claimed District Health Office, Dhading.

With the establishment of quarantine sites and isolation wards, all the local levels have started to collect the statistics of those who rcently returned from foreign countries.

The Dhading District Administration has urged the foreign returnees to stay in home quarantine or stay at various quarantine sites if home quarantine is not suitable for them.

