Foundation stone laid for BOP in Mustang

BHARAT KOIRALA

Share Now:











POKHARA: Home Secretary Maheshwar Neupane laid the foundation stone of the Armed Police Force (APF) Border Outpost (BOP) building scheduled for construction in Lomathang Rural Municipality-4 along the Nepal-China border in Mustang on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Neupane along with APF chief Inspector General Sailendra Khanal reached Nechung and laid the foundation stone for the building.

The BOP that was established on May 28 — housed in the custom office and agriculture quarantine building — will now have its own building. It is located at a distance of some 109 kilometres from district headquarters Jomsom and at an altitude of 4,200 metres above sea level.

Construction of the 24-room weather conditioned building is expected to cost Rs 60,000,000 and set to be completed within one year.

The APF will be deployed year round in the area that witnesses heavy snowfall from Asoj to Baisakh of the Nepali calendar.

There are 183 Armed Police Force BOPs all over the country with seven of them in the norther border with China.

With the establishment of BOP, APF have been patrolling the northern border, monitoring and examining the border pillar and coordinating with security forces of neighbouring China.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook