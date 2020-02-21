Foundation stone laid for integrated settlement

Himalayan News Service

Dolakha, February 20

Foundation stone for construction of Dihi-Fasmi Integrated Settlement was laid today in Bhimeshwor Municipality of Dolakha, after five years of 2015 earthquakes that had

damaged many houses in the area.

Minister of Financial Affair and Planning Kailash Prasad Dhungel of Bagmati laid the foundation stone at a programme organised in the municipality.

Construction work of the integrated settlement started after the minister laid the foundation stone for a house belonging to a local, Devi Prasad Chaulagain.

As many as 183 beneficiaries will have their houses in the integrated settlement.

Of them, 108 earthquake victims will have their houses in Fasmi while 75 quake victims will have their houses in Dihi. House owners have to bear all expanses to construct their houses in the integrated settlement except for Rs three lakh each, provided by the government.

Consumers’ Committee Chairman Arjun Prasad Chaulagain presented a report on the integrated settlement at the programme.

Former tourism minister Ananda Pokhrel, Deputy Mayor of the municipality Kamala Basnet, Chief District Officer Bhim Kanta Sharma and Dolakha Nepali Congress leader Keshab Raj Chaulagain were present at the programme.

