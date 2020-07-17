Four APF personnel go missing in boat accident

SINDHUPALCHOWK, JULY 16
Four Armed Police Force personnel have gone missing after a rafting boat met with an accident in the Indrawati River, this morning.
A group of four APF personnel were in search of a driver of Melamchi Drinking Water Project, who has gone missing for some days. Among seven APF personnel who have gone missing after the accident, three have been rescued.
Police inspector at Area Police Office, Melamchi, Phal Bahadur Tamang said an armed police person, who sustained minor injury in the accident, has been receiving treatment at Melamchi Primary Health Centre.
Meanwhile, Nepali Congress central committee member Mohan Bahadur Basnet has decided to take initiative to construct houses for those affected by flood and landslide at Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality and Bahrabise Municipality.
NC leader Basnet Banset said yesterday that he would help construct the houses once the ward office collected details about the displaced people. A total of 80 households of Bhoteloshi Rural Municipality have been staying in temporary settlements at Tatopani dry port. Meanwhile, NC Bagmati State Parliamentary Party provided relief of Rs 500,000 to the flood and landslide victims from Jambu of Bahrabise Municipality and Bulkote of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-5.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
