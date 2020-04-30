Four children killed in an explosion in Rolpa

Udaya GM

KATHMANDU: Four children have lost their lives in an explosion at around 6:00pm in Triveni Rural Municipality, Gairigaun in Rolpa.

One of the deceased children is aged five, two are eleven while one is 13 years old, according to Chief of Rolpa District Police Office, Chitra Bahadur Gurung. Two of them belonged to the same family.

According to the police, the explosive device went off as the kids, who mistook the same for some toy, were playing with it in all innocence.

“There was another bomb lying nearby too, which did not explode,” DSP Gurung added. “We’re conducting further investigations into the case.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook