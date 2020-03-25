Four Chinese nationals in Dhankuta quarantined

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

DHANKUTA: As many as four Chinese nationals have been placed in quarantine in Dhankuta in suspicion of carrying COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus, on Wednesday.

According to the District Police Office, Dhankuta, Chief and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudarshan Prasad Koirala, all the COVID-19 suspects have been kept in quarantine at Tamor Resort in the area.

“After medical health check-up they have been placed in quarantine under the surveillance of health workers,” SP Koirala shared.

“If anyone of them develops symptoms related to coronavirus, we have made preparations to shift them to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for further treatment,” said Chief District Officer (CDO) Keshav Prasad Bimali.

It has been learnt that the Chinese had arrived in Nepal three months ago to carryout feasibility study of Tamor multipurpose hydropower project in the district.

After the confirmation of the second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government strictly imposed a week-long nationwide virus-lockdown to prevent the disease from spreading in the country.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook