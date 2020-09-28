Four Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Monday, tally shifts to 481

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Four people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 481.

Two women two and men lost their lives due to this infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.

The deceased women are from Sunsari (38) and Bhaktapur (51). Likewise, the two men from Banke (47) and Gulmi (34) passed away due to the infection.

The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.65 per cent of the infected people in Nepal have succumbed to this disease.

On Monday, there were as many as ten Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 377.

