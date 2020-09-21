Four Covid fatalities reported within 24 hours in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: As many as four Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported within 24 hours in Birgunj.

All four of them had been undergoing treatment in Baba International Temporary Covid Hospital managed by National Medical College and Narayani Hospital.

Among the deceased, two – 78-year-old male from Birta and 88-year-old – are from Reshamkothi in Birgunj Metropolitancity, Parsa. Similarly, one 65-year-old male is from Balirampur in Kalaiya Sub-Metropolitan City-13, Bara and another 61-year-old male is from Gaur, Rautahat.

According to Jaymod Thakur, health inspector at District Heath Office, the male from Birta died at around 4:00 pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Baba Temporary Covid Hospital. He was a chronic patient of respiratory ailment and had tested positive for the contagion.

Similarly, the male from Reshamkothi died at Narayani Hospital on Sunday at 1:00 am while receiving treatment. He was chronic patient of asthma. He was diagnosed with covid in a test post demise, informed Thakur.

Meanwhile, the male from Bara died while receiving treatment at 5:00 am on Sunday at Baba International Temporary Covid Hospital. He was suffering from paralysis and kidney related treatment.

Likewise, the male from Rautahat died at the same hospital at 7:30 am on Sunday. He was a patient of hypertension, diabetes and heart related ailments.

Both of them had tested positive during the time of their admittance in the hospital.

