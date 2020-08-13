Four fatalities reported today, Nepal’s coronavirus death-toll close to 100

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing confirmed that four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from four districts of the country in the last 24 hours.

A 45-year-old male from Matihani Municipality-6 in Mahottari district passed away on Sunday (August 9) at Ramjanaki Hospital. He was diagnosed with Covid-19. The deceased was a patient of tuberculosis and diabetes.

Likewise, a 85-year-old female from Mithila Municipality-7 in Dhanusha district passed away on Wednesday (August 12) from COVID-19 while receiving treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan.

An 18-year-old male, resident of Ramaroshan Rural Municipality-5 in Achham district, died from COVID-19 at Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur on Wednesday. He had a heart condition.

Similarly, a 57-year-old male from Biratnagar Metropolitan City- 3 in Morang district succumbed to COVID-19 while under treatment at Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, on Wednesday. He was a patient of diabetes and hypertension.

With the four recent additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 95.

On Wednesday, eight deaths from coronavirus-infection were reported, which is the highest number of fatalities reported in a single day.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook