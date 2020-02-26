Four hundi operators held with 2.7 million rupees

Himalayan News Service

Birgunj, February 25

Parsa police have nabbed four persons in the last two days with 2.7 million rupees undeclared money. The arrested are suspected to be hundi operators.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team deployed from Birta Ward Police Office, Parsa, took two persons under control from Adarshanagar of Birgunj Metropolitan City yesterday. Police have recovered 1.9 million rupees from them.

The arrested are Sanjay Kumar Sah, 41, and Jayalal Mahato, 30. Police had nabbed them while they were on the way to Birgunj on a motorbike.

Similarly, the police team nabbed two hundi operators at the gate of Customs Office in Birgunj Metropolitan City today. Police seized Rs 700,000 in cash from them.

Police arrested them while they were en route to Nepal from Raxual on a motorbike. The arrested have been identified as Bijay Kumar Thakur, 35, and Raj Kumar Kalwar, 31.

Police have registered an illegal financial transaction case against the four, police said.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook