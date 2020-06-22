Four hurt as unfinished bridge collapses

Bhairahawa, June 21
At least four persons were injured when an under-construction bridge along the Mayadevi-Chhapiya road section collapsed in Siyari Rural Municipality, Rupandehi, today.
Sub-engineer Mahesh Lamsal of Division Road Office, contractor Surya Adhikari, Moon Bahadur Pallimagar and Dinesh Chaudhary were injured in the incident.
Lamsal, who suffered multiple injuries, is receiving treatment in Butwal City Hospital.
Division Road Office Chief Engineer Megh Raj Marasini said flood in the river had swept away the support structure of the bridge, causing it to collapse. “We could not save the bridge as flood had swept away the supporting structure of the under-construction bridge,” he said, adding that they were preparing to tie the beam of the bridge with machine when the incident occurred.
The construction of the bridge had started with budget allocation of Rs 80.5 million in fiscal 2015-16. Nilgiri National JB has started work on the bridge four years ago and it was supposed to be completed this fiscal.
A representative of the company said work could not be completed on time due to the lockdown. He said that the process of extending the deadline had been forwarded.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
TULSA: President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own c Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: With the arrival of monsoon, Rapti River has started to swell sending signs of danger flying in and around the area. The two days of continuous rainfall led to the rising of river water above the danger level on Saturday evening, exposing various settlements to risk of flooding. Pro Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 A Nepali family performs yog-aasans at their residence on International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. However, this year no public event was organised due to the Covid-19-related restricti Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian minister for roads and transport V.K Singh said on Saturday that China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border last week. Singh was also India's Chief of Army Staff from 31 March 2010 – 31 May 2012. On the other hand, Chinese authorities have n Read More...
NEW YORK: Rahul Gandhi's twin girls were born dangerously premature, with a slim chance they would have normal lives after barely surviving birth eight years ago. “They eventually came home and beat those odds,” said the 40-year-old father, who treasures the time he's had to discover new face Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to establish a special bureau in Hong Kong to investigate and prosecute crimes considered threatening to national security, according to details of a controversial new national security law Beijing is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory. In addition, bodies in all Hong Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 The annular eclipse as seen from Kathmandu on Sunday. The celestial event, which was annular at some places of the world allowing enthusiasts a view of the Ring of Fire, offered a partial view for most parts of Nepal. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
BEIJING: Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said on Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety. About a dozen vaccines are in differen Read More...