Four including two police personnel injured in attack

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BHAKTAPUR: Four people including two police personnel were injured when they were attacked with a weapon here Saturday evening.

The accused in the attack is Ram Bahadur BK, 20, from Nalgadh Municipality-1, Jajarkot, who is alleged of indiscriminately attacking Bhunamaya Thapa, 60, of Okhaldhunga and currently living at Kamal Binayak and Rajmati Jyakibanjar, 45, of Kamal Binayak, Bhaktapur Municipality-10 with a traditional cutting tool khurpa.

Police head constable Jitendra Prasad Yadav and policeman Tol Bahadur Shrestha have been also injured in the attack from the same man, said Metropolitan Police Range Bhaktapur’s Superintendent of Police(SP) Sabin Pradhan.

The two came under the attack at Dokocha in their attempt to arrest the accused who also smashed the glass of police van, causing damage on police’s communications set.

Among the injured, Thapa has been referred to the Chauni-based Military Hospital from the Madhyapur Hospital and Jyakibanjar is being treated at the Madhyapur Hospital, said Police Range Bhaktapur’s information officer police inspector Panchalal Gole.

The accused BK is in police custody and is being interrogated for his offence.

