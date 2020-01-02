Four killed, four injured, one missing in Bajura jeep accident

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Four persons were killed as a jeep plunged into Karnali river at Himali Rural Municipality-7 of Bajura district, this afternoon.

According to the chief at District Police Office, Bajura, Uddhav Singh Bhat, four bodies have been recovered from the incident site. Among the deceased, driver and owner of the jeep Ramesh Shahi, of Gotri in Jagannath Rural Municipality, has been identified, informed the DPO.

Police said that there were nine people travelling in the vehicle. Four passengers, who sustained injuries in the accident, were rescued and have been taken to Kolti Primary Health Centre for treatment while one person is still missing.

The incident occurred when the jeep (Se 1 Ja 1064) fell about 500 metres below the road and into the river from Kaldanda Bhir, said police. The vehicle was headed towards Kolti from Dhulachaur in the rural municipality.

Security personnel have been deployed to the area for rescue operations, stated Chief Bhat. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

