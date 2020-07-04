Four killed in separate road accidents in Province 1

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: Two persons died in a tractor accident that occurred in Aathrai Rural Municipality-5, Tehrathum district on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as local residents Lalit Khabas (38) and Shyam Magar (40).

The tractor (Me 1 Ta 6219) heading towards Sukepokhari from Chuhandanda fell 10 metres below the road killing the duo, near Sukepokhari, at around 7:00 pm yesterday, according to Tehrathum District Police Office.

Five others travelling on the tractor were also injured as the tractor plunged, police informed.

The injured were sent to Panchthar District Hospital for treatment.

Likewise, a tipper lorry (Na 7 Kha 2626) rammed an autorickshaw (Ko 2 Ha 3242) killing its driver in Barju Rural Municipality-2 of Sunsari district, at around 4:30 pm on Friday.

Province 1 Police Office identified the deceased as 55-year-old Shivu Mahato.

Likewise, a woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died as another motorcycle rammed her from behind in Itahari Sub-metropolitan City-17, Sunsari district, on Friday evening.

Province 1 Police Office identified the deceased as Swastika Chaudhary of Itahari-7.

According to Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Pokharel, the motorcycle (Ko 11 Pa 2658) hit Chaudhary who was riding pillion on the other motorcycle (Ko 23 Pa 5556). He said, critically injured Chaudhary was rushed to Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries at around 6:15 pm yesterday.

