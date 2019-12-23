Four persons die as mercury dips further in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: As many as four deaths have been reported with plummeting temperatures giving way to cold wave in the district. While the hilly and mountainous regions are struggling with snow, cold wave has affected many parts of the plains.

According to the District Police Office, Bishal Shahani (67) and Janak Das Tatma (67) both from Badharwa, Durga Bhagwati Rural Municipality-5 died on Sunday due to hypothermia.

Earlier on December 19, Girija Kumari Baitha (54) and Banahu Majhi (70) of Gujara Municipality-2 lost their lives due to the cold.

District Police has been providing firewood to more than fifty places under the direction of the Coordinator of District Disaster Management Committee and Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa, coordinating with Forest Office, informed DPO of Rautahat.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook