Four persons held for possession of marijuana in Makawanpur

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: Makawanpur Police arrested four persons on the charge of possessing marijuana from Ratomatey in Heutauda Sub-Metropolitan City-15 in the district.

On Saturday, police made the information public that they took the four into custody for trying to export the marijuana to India from Makawanpur. A total of 53 kilograms of the illegal drug was confiscated from their possession.

Dilip Kumar Singh, 37, Ujjwal Kumar Thakur, 18, both from Motihari in India, and Bikash Singh, 24, of Yamunamai Rural Municipality-4 in Rautahat district were arrested with 32 kg marijuana. Police arrested them after intercepting a car with Indian registration (DL 3 CAQ 4172) inside a jungle route between Ratomatey and Churiyamai.

Likewise, in a similar incident, Rajkumar Moktan,35, a resident of Raksirang Rural Municipality-5, was arrested in possession of 21 kg marijuana from Ratomatey last night. Driver Moktan, who was heading to Birgunj from Manahari on a truck (Na 5 Kha 7268), was arrested along with the illegal drug, informed chief at Makawanpur District Police Office (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Singh Rathore.

According to the DPO, all four arrestees have been detained for further investigation and action for their involvement in smuggling marijuana to India.

