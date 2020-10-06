Four persons held for swindling man

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 5

Police made public four persons arrested for swindling a man from Nuwakot on the pretext of changing US Dollars at a cheap rate in Kavre.

Police nabbed the four from different places for swindling Rs one million from an individual of Nuwakot. The arrested are Shreekhanda Tamang, Harka Tamang, Buddhi Bahadur Tamang and Govind Tamang, said DSP Kumar Bikram Thapa.

The fraudsters had called Penjom Sherpa of Kutumsang of Nuwakot’s Dupcheswor Rural Municipality repeatedly and robbed him of Rs one million.

The arrestees had called Sherpa on his phone and told him that they would provide 17,000 USD at a cheap price.

The day the currency was exchanged, they had handed fake notes and pieces of paper worth Rs 10 lakh to Sherpa and pledged to provide the remaining amount later.

Police arrested four persons on the basis of the case filed by Sherpa. When Sherpa opened the pack of US dollars, he found only pieces of paper cut in different sizes.

Police are investigating the incident, said DSP Thapa.

