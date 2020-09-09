Four persons held for theft

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 8

Police made public four persons, who were involved in theft cases, at Saptari District Police Office today.

The arrested have been identified as Saniya Mandal, 28, his sister Jyoti, 24, Mohammad Aamim Ansari, 22, of Rajbiraj Municipality and Lal Mohammad Rain, 26, of Rupani Rural Municipality.

SP Rajendra Dhamala of Saptari District Police Office said at a press meet that the thieves were arrested eight hours after they stole goods from a shop at Rajbiraj Municipality last evening.

Dhamala said the thieves had stolen Rs four lakh cash, recharge cards worth Rs 150,000 and some goods from Ganesh Grocery Stores in Rajbiraj yesterday. The shop owner had filed a case with the police after the incident.

Police informed that the thieves were arrested on the basis of the CC Camera footage installed in the shop.

Police said they seized Rs 359,295 from Jyoti’s liquor shop and sports materials and recharge cards worth Rs 50,000, which they had hidden in a ditch. Police said they were inquiring for the remaining amount and recharge cards.

According to the Saptari District Police Office, the arrested were also involved in different theft incidents in the municipal area earlier.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook