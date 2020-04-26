Four recover from COVID-19 in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Four persons — three Indian nationals and a Nepali teenager — have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from coronavirus transmission in Birgunj, today.

Narayani Hospital on Sunday discharged all four of them around 5 pm after keeping them under observation, in isolation, for 12-days.

According to Dr Puruspottam Sedai, communication officer and chief of health department under the Provincial Social Development Ministry, throat swab samples of all four men taken within 24-hours had tested negative for infect. The specimen went under screening at Hetauda-based Vector-Borne Disease Research and Training Centre.

So far, Nepal has reported 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 36 are active and 16 other have recovered from the virus.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook