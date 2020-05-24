Four security personnel infected with novel coronavirus in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

Share Now:











BARA: As many as four security personnel deputed at the District Police Office, Bara, have been confirmed to have been infected with novel coronavirus.

According to Bara’s Chief District Officer Rudra Prasad Pandit, all the infected persons are under observation in isolation at Kalaiya-based Corona Special Hospital. The four were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday.

“We have initiated the contact tracing of the infected persons in the area,” CDO Pandit added.

Four out of 25 persons, who were quarantined after contact tracing of the first infected person, tested positive for Covid-19. Their swab samples were sent to Teku-based National Laboratory in Kathmandu.

With this confirmation, five security personnel in total have contracted the disease in Bara alone. As of today, 603 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the country.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook