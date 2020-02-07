Four sentenced to life imprisonment

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadhi, February 6

Kailali District Court today sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for raping and murdering Maya BK of Gauriganga Municipality in Kailali.

A single bench of district Judge Krishna Prasad Nepal handed life imprisonment to the convicts.

They have been identified as Suraj Chaudhary, Bhuwan Khati, Ganesh Baduwal and Monaj Bogati of the municipality.

A court official Nara Bahadur Negi said the court issued the verdict of life imprisonment after they were found guilty. The district court has also sentenced Tapendra Bogati for five years on charge of withholding information about the incident.

The incident took place in June 27 while BK, a social mobiliser of the municipality was heading towards her office. Her body was found at Chapathali community forest in June 30. Police investigation showed that BK had been gang-raped and murdered.

