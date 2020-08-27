Himalayan News Service

BIRGUNJ, AUGUST 26

Four COVID patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours in Birgunj. This is the first time that four persons have lost their lives in a day in the city.

The deceased are residents of Bara, who were undergoing treatment at two COVID special hospitals of Birgunj. They succumbed to the virus between 6:00 am and 11:00 pm yesterday.

According to Narayani Hospital Spokesperson Dr Atulesh Chaurasiya, two persons died at the COVID Special Hospital, Gandak, under Narayani Hospital, other two died at the Temporary COV- ID Special Hospital Birgunj Health Care.

The deceased are a 66-year-old man of Kalaiya sub-metropolis, a 42-year-old man of Bishrampur Rural Municipality, a 59-year-old man of Mahagadimai Municipality and a72-year-old man of Swarna Rural Municipality.

With this, the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in Parsa has reached 42. Of them, 31 are from Parsa, nine from Bara and two from Rautahat.

Meanwhile, 19 more COV- ID-19 cases were confirmed in Parsa today. The newly infected are six persons of Birgunj metropolis, 12 of Parsagadi Municipality and one of Dhobini Rural Municipality.

