BIRGUNJ, AUGUST 26
Four COVID patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours in Birgunj. This is the first time that four persons have lost their lives in a day in the city.
The deceased are residents of Bara, who were undergoing treatment at two COVID special hospitals of Birgunj. They succumbed to the virus between 6:00 am and 11:00 pm yesterday.
According to Narayani Hospital Spokesperson Dr Atulesh Chaurasiya, two persons died at the COVID Special Hospital, Gandak, under Narayani Hospital, other two died at the Temporary COV- ID Special Hospital Birgunj Health Care.
The deceased are a 66-year-old man of Kalaiya sub-metropolis, a 42-year-old man of Bishrampur Rural Municipality, a 59-year-old man of Mahagadimai Municipality and a72-year-old man of Swarna Rural Municipality.
With this, the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in Parsa has reached 42. Of them, 31 are from Parsa, nine from Bara and two from Rautahat.
Meanwhile, 19 more COV- ID-19 cases were confirmed in Parsa today. The newly infected are six persons of Birgunj metropolis, 12 of Parsagadi Municipality and one of Dhobini Rural Municipality.
GALVESTON: In the largest US evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater mile Read More...
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE: Australian researchers hope to start human trials of a coronavirus antibody therapy in early 2021, while a large-scale trial of a vaccine could begin by the end of this year, scientists said on Wednesday. The research targets came as the country’s virus hotspot, Victoria state Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has released new schedule for regular and chartered international flights to be implemented from September 2. According to the ministry, a total of 57 regular flights and 27 chartered international flights have b Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 The National Human Rights Commission has expressed grave concern about female migrant workers, who it said have been rendered more vulnerable than their male counterparts due to COVID-19 pandemic. Study Report on Rights Situation of Nepali Migrant Workers amid COVID-19 Pan Read More...
DHADING, AUGUST 25 Dhading District Administration Office imposed a prohibitory order from August 8 to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in the district headquarters and highway areas. Marketplaces from Khanikhola to Mauwakhola of Dhadingbesi and highways have been completely shut Read More...
BHOJPUR, AUGUST 25 Bhojpur District Administration Office has decided to seal all the entry points for 15 days after coronavirus cases increased in the neighbouring districts. According to the administration, the entry points were closed for 15 days effective from today to minimise the possibl Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 25 Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has called all democratic forces in the country to join Nepali Congress to save the country. Speaking at a party programme organised to welcome new entrants in Birtamod today, Sitaula, as chief guest of the programme, accused the c Read More...
UNITED NATIONS, AUGUST 25 The tourism global industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, the UN chief said today. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy bri Read More...