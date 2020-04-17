Four test negative on PCR in Makawanpur

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: Four persons, who tested positive on rapid diagnostic test (RDT) for antibodies, have tested negative through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method in Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-4 of Makawanpur district.

Among 40 people, an elderly man, two youths and an Indian woman had tested positive for antibodies on RDT. A 67-year-old man from Hetauda-2 and 24-year-old youth from Hetauda-5 had recently returned from India while another 32-year-old youth had returned from Saudi Arabia. Likewise, a 55-year-old woman, who hailed from Bihar in India had been living in Hetauda-4.

According to a doctor at the health section of Province 3 Ministry of Social Development, Purushottam Sedai, although they tested positive on RDT, their results came out negative when their samples were tested through PCR method.

They had been placed in an isolation ward established at Shramik Secondary School in Hetauda-4 after they tested positive on RDT.

Meanwhile, they have been discharged as their swab samples sent for the confirmatory test at a local disease research and training centre came out negative, Dr Sedai informed.

