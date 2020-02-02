Four trekkers rescued

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Pokhara, February 1

Four Nepali trekkers, who had gone missing at Myagdi’s Khopralek for the past three days, were rescued today.

SP Dipak Regmi at Gandaki Province Police Office said four trekkers were rescued from Narchyang area of Annapurna Rural Municipality-4, Myagdi. The rescued trekkers are Ankit Sah, 24, Sajit Lama, 23, Abhisek Mahato, 24 and Suman Bhatta, 24. Their condition is said to be normal.

The youths had set out to trek at Khopralek area through Ghodepani of Annapurna Rural Municipality-5, on January 30. They had reached Khopralek the next day, but had gone missing while returning home after they lost the way. After the report of them missing came out, a joint team consisting of Chief District Officer Gyannath Dhakal, Maygdi police Chief DSP Kiran Jung Kuwar and APF head DSP Prakash Kumar had set out to search for trekkers stuck in Khopralek area.

The trekkers were airlifted by Simrik Air. The joint search team had rescued and brought the trekkers to Ryalekharka Phant and airlifted them from Ryalekharka to Narchayng Besigaun of Myagdi in helicopter.

Sah and Bhatta, who had developed health complications, were airlifted to Pokhara for treatment, said CDO Gyannath Dhakal.

They, however, are free from danger. The rescued trekkers had spent nights in the forest.

They had appealed to the locals and their relatives through mobile phones for rescue after they lost the way to return home as snow had covered the route.

The search team had spotted the missing trekkers at 9am today.

A version of this article appears in print on February 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

