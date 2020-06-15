Four youths arrested in connection with murder, made public in Kaski

Bharat Koirala

Share Now:











POKHARA: The District Police Office, Kaski, today made public four youths arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of their friend in Pokhara Metropolis-32 on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Sunam Gurung, Shankar Sunar, Manish Shrestha and Krishna Sunar, all 21-year-olds and residents of Pokhara Metropolis-29. The deceased has been identified as Amit Rasaili (21), their friend.

According to police, Rasaili had given a party for his four friends to celebrate the purchase of new motorcycle.

All five friends gathered in a meadow at Baghmara Chaur, in Pokhara -33, where the host shared hooch, instant noodles and cigarettes, police informed, adding that they started drinking at around 9:00 pm.

Police presumed that the four of them, under the influence of alcohol, may have disputed with Rasaili over the subject of latter’s girlfriend and new motorcycle, and may have pelted him with stones and helmet till death.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the four friends killed their host and threw his body into Seti River,” police said, and added that they had contacted police control room to inform that their friend had gone missing at around 3:00 am in the wee hours of Sunday.

Acting on the information, a team deployed from the DPO, carried out the search operation, and recovered the body down the river bend in Ratopaira, Pokhara-32.

DPO chief, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dan Bahadur Karki said the arrestees would be prosecuted after extending their custody.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook