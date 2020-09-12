Fourteen Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, death-toll advances to 336

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A relatively high number of coronavirus fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has advanced to 336.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, 14 deaths were registered in the past day of which three are women and eleven men.

A 78-year-old woman from Parsa, and two 76-year-old women from Kathmandu and Tanahun succumbed to the disease according to the Health Ministry.

Likewise, among the deceased males are one individual each from Sunsari (43), Chitwan (61), Syangja (85), Gorkha (45) and kaski (51).

Likewise, two men from Kathmandu aged 51 and 54, two from Bhaktapur aged 72 and 38, and two from Rupandehi aged 60 and 40 are among the latest to succumb to the disease.

On Friday, five Covid-19 fatalities recorded which took the death tally to 332.

