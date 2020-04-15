Free meals to stranded pedestrians during lockdown in Nawalpur

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPUR: Residents of Madhyabindu Municipality are providing free meals to pedestrians, currently on their long-walk home, owing to the government-imposed lockdown.

After government’s decision to impose the nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, many are walking miles to get home in lack of any transportation.

Chetan Poudel, a local and general secretary of Madhyabindu chamber of commerce and industry, said that they have arranged for the free meals to those who have not been able to eat due to prolonged lockdown, keeping the humanitarian crisis in mind.

Poudel further informed that since April 13, the municipality has provided free meals to as many as 40 persons walking along the road and more than 100 have been served with refreshments. “Along with handing out free masks and slippers to those in need, we are also coordinating with the local police to help people reach home in vehicles operating for emergency causes,” said Poudel.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to strictly enforce the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus contagion.

