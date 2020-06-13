Free medicine, yoga for quarantined people

BAJURA, JUNE 12
District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels.
“Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy and improve their immunity power, which is important to keep us safe from the coronavirus,” said the centre’s Chief Dikshya Bhandari.
The centre provided free medicine and yoga training to 212 quarantined persons at Kirtichaur Higher Secondary School of Gaumul Rural Municipality today.
It also provided free medicine and yoga training to the people at the Bajura campus-based quarantine in Badimalika Municipality.
“The medicines and yoga trainings will help quarantined people to manage stress and boost immunity power,” said District Ayurveda Health Centre employee Nisha Kunwar.
Gaumul Rural Municipality Chairperson Hari Rokaya appreciated the initiative of the centre stating it would help quarantined people to stay mentally and physically sound.
