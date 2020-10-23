Free treatment for COVID patients in Sudurpaschim

Himalayan News Service

SUDURPASCHIM, OCTOBER 22

Social Development Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Krishna Raj Subedi said the provincial government had been providing treatment free of cost to coronavirus patients.

Talking to RSS, he said the patients were receiving testing and treatment services free of cost from health institutions under the provincial government.

The Ministry of Health and Population wrote to the line agencies and institutions to ensure free testing for those individuals who cannot afford to pay for the same. However, such a written circulation has created confusion regarding the testing and treatment guidelines of coronavirus patients in hospitals and labs.

Likewise, the Social Development Ministry of the province said the decision of the federal government regarding testing and treatment guidelines of virus patients was not implemented.

“The federal government could have taken the decision for the health agencies under its ambit. All the activities regarding coronavirus testing have been carried out as per the rule of the province,” said Minister Subedi.

